iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJS stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

