iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of IYJ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

