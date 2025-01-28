Islamic Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $53.42 Million (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and $4.24 million worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,693.58 or 0.99745678 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,294.07 or 0.98386345 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,185,353,178 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,298,444 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Islamic Coin (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,185,300,432.356556 with 1,568,258,828.5612106 in circulation. The last known price of Islamic Coin is 0.03374992 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,320,212.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

