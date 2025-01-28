Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Short Interest Update

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

Shares of Israel Discount Bank stock remained flat at $62.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.7382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

