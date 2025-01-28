Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.3% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

