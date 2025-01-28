JDH Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after acquiring an additional 851,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.