JDH Wealth Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $49,372,000. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $999.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

