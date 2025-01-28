JDH Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 211,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,645,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.