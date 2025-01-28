JDH Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of JDH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,487 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,381,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,210,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 612,186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.