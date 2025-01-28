Jefferies Financial Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $23.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,400. Capri has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Capri had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 22,554.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after buying an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.