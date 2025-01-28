Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

