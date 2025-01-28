Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Novartis by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

