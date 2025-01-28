Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,294 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $192.34.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.96.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

