Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

