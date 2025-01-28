John Douglas Schick Sells 120,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) CEO John Douglas Schick sold 120,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,621.08. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, John Douglas Schick sold 58,334 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $50,167.24.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.52. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital cut their target price on PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

