Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 358 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

