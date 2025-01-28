Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

