Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 3,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

