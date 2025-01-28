Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,756 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.