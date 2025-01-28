JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

JPIE opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

