Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.97. The firm has a market cap of $519.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

