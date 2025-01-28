Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.15 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

