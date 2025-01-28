KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 492,356 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $44,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

