KBC Group NV Has $54.69 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 326.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,732 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $54,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.96.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

