KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.