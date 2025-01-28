KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.