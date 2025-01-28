Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,686 Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Price Performance

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

About Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

