Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

