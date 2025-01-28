Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,906,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

