Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

