Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,797 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0674 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

