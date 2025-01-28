Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

