Landmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

