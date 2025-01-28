Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $61,890,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

