Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 55,785 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,785 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.66.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

