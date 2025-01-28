Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 4,776 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 1.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $329.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

