Level Financial Advisors Acquires 45,651 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 86,262 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

