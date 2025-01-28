Level Financial Advisors Has $433,000 Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.