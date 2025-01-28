Level Financial Advisors Trims Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Level Financial Advisors decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.