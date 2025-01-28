Lift Dollar (USDL) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Lift Dollar has a market cap of $88.26 million and $90.22 worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lift Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Lift Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,693.58 or 0.99745678 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,294.07 or 0.98386345 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 88,236,142 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. Lift Dollar’s official message board is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com.

Lift Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 88,236,142.34228173. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99996621 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,890,736.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

