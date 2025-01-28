Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 28,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 294,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $439.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $396.07 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,586.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

