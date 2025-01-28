LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Issues Earnings Results

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Zacks reports. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -428.57%.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.