Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

