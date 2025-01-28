Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Rebecca Taub Sells 648 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $217,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 456,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,091,368.88. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 17th, Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $461,789.49.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $310.92 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.95.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

