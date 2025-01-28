Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,925. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $205.12 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.91.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

