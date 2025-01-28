Marten Transport Announces Financial Results and Regulation FD Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) recently disclosed its financial performance for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The company released a press statement on January 27, 2025, detailing these results. In the report, discussions revolved around operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as well as operating expenses compared to operating revenue, both figures being net of fuel surcharge revenue. Marten Transport chose to provide these additional details to enhance the consistency in comparing operational outcomes across different periods.

To emphasize, these financial metrics mentioned in the press release have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). As required by Regulation G, the company included a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial figures to their most corresponding GAAP counterparts. The reconciliation forms part of the attached Exhibit 99.1.

Moreover, as part of Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure), Marten Transport anticipates that representatives will incorporate the details from Exhibit 99.2 in investor conferences and various other forums during 2025. The company also offered insight that the data within Exhibit 99.2 is subject to updates and revisions, without any explicit obligation to do so. Marten Transport stressed that it may amend or revise the information through subsequent SEC filings, disclosures, or press releases as deemed necessary by its management.

The details provided in this report and the accompanying exhibits are not to be considered “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor should they be integrated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically cited in such a filing.

Alongside these financial disclosures, Marten Transport did not report any new acquisitions, pro forma financial figures, or transactions pertaining to shell companies in the recent filing. Exhibits attached to the filing include the press release from January 27, 2025, and the investor presentation slides utilized by the company.

This report was duly signed on behalf of Marten Transport, Ltd. by James J. Hinnendael, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on January 27, 2025.

