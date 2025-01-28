Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.05 and last traded at $102.77. Approximately 7,381,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 12,189,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Marvell Technology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

