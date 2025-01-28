Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 4,467 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.