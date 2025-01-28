Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Invests $256,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $503.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.29.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.