Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 2,289 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,691 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 263,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.